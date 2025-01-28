Gabriel Macht makes huge decision for family amid privacy concerns 

Gabriel Macht has reached a critical decision regarding family’s future that he’s hesitant to share.
As per Just Jared, the 53-year-old actor, who garnered attention for his role in Suits, is no longer living in the Unites States since wrapping the show in 2019.
Gabriel had decided to move out of states with his wife Jacinda Barrett and their two kids, a 17-year-old daughter Satine and 10-year-old son Luca.
After the TV series ended, Gabriel announced a "long break" from acting to focus on his family.
The Pearson actor informed People, noting, “I don’t tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps.”
“I got out of town and we’re exploring the world,” he added.
A Legal Mind actor shared that they've decided to make this huge move couple of years ago but Covid-19 pandemic intervene with their plans.
"Right before COVID, we wanted to take the kids out of school and homeschool them," he revealed.
"But then we got stuck and so we were in Manhattan. That just wasn’t doing it for us. We decided to explore the world, so we left," the Middle Men actor added.
Gabriel, who has ventured in whiskey industry and is the new creative partner and executive shareholder of Bear Fight Whiskey noted, "I’ve done some commercial work as a brand ambassador, but I wanted to be a partner in a company that made sense."
This career-changing move is not too surprising for Suits fans, who have always associated Havey Specter, the lawyer Gabriel plays in the series, with liquor.
Gabriel Macht is set to return to the TV screen in the upcoming spin-off, Suit LA, which is airing it’s first episode on February 23, 2025.