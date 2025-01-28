Entertainment

Brooks Nader reveals dad’s shocking step after NSFW moment

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 28, 2025
Brooks Nader revealed how her dad found out about her “dirty pics.”

Recently, the Dancing with the Stars candidate shared on TikTok how her dad found out about her “dirty pics.”

Brooks dropped a snap and explained how she tried to take revenge on her father, “she tried to use a baseball bat to break into her dad's car after he caught her sending dirty pics!”

"You're so funny!" trend was written in big letters and quotation marks.

In the viral clip, she can be seen lying back on the couch.

Brooks also admitted that after getting caught at age 16, her father snatched her phone out of her hands, adding that she was was "grounded for approx 2 years!!!"

Her fans could not believe it and expressed their disbelief under the comment section.

A user wrote, “Girl how can you do this? I woul have died right there and then.”

Another commented, “Is she insane? Why would you take such pictures at 16??.”

“Brooks, I'm so sorry to hear that you went through this. Being grounded for 2 YEARS is just unbelievable. I can only imagine how tough it must have been for you,” a third noted.

Brooks' shocking confession came after she flaunted divorce rings last week.

