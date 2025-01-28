Ariana Grande makes major announcement after Oscar nominations: 'honoured' 

Ariana Grande made her first major announcement after receiving Oscar nominations last week.
The Wicked star took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, January 28th, to announce her recent collaboration with Austrian brand Swarovski for their latest collection.
Ariana also released a few stunning shots featuring herself, wearing mesmerising jewellery pieces while promoting the 'capsule collection.'
The 31-year-old American actress wrote a heartfelt note alongside her post that reads, "Honoured to be a part of the @swarovski family and to collaborate on this capsule collection, out January 30th."
"Early access is available now. creative director: @giovannaengelbert photographers: @mertalas @macpiggott #swarovski," she concluded.
As Ariana's post gained popularity on social media as several of her fans flocked to the comments section with their heartwarming regards to the actress for her new project.
One fan commented, "The most elegant."
"The prettiest," another well-wisher expressed affection towards the actress.
Ariana's latest partnership with the jewellery brand came shortly after she received Academy nominations for her remarkable performance in the newly released movie, Wicked.
According to WWD magazine, Ariana Grande was nominated last week for the Best Supporting Actress category for her remarkable role as Glinda in a musical-fantasy film.
Wicked was initially released on November 22, 2024, across theatres.