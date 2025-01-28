Feroze Khan shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' 

Feroze Khan is on the constant grind!
Turning to his Instagram space on Tuesday, the Gul-e-Rana star raised excitement levels with BTS shots from the sets of Sanwal Yaar Piya.
During the schedule shoot, Khan effortlessly flaunts his hard work and sweat in the most savage avatar.
The photos featured Khan in full mood, delivering dialogues and flaunting his sober expressions.
Soon after the carousel did rounds, the star’s ardent fans were in awe of the Khaani star’s role.
One person penned, “Already seated for SYP. Dam excited.”
“You are so Pinterest coded,” a second user expressed.
“Wow looking forward to this project,” a third user gushed.
“Hair is Hairing,” a fourth fan wrote.
While specific details remain under wraps, Sanwal Yaar Piya is more than just a drama, it’s a reflection of the ongoing conversation with a compelling storyline and a talented cast.
The drama features a powerful lineup with Feroze Khan, Imran Ashraf and Yumna Zaidi in the lead roles.
Amid a strong acting career, Feroze Khan announced his new boxing venture where he will face-off against Rahim Pardesi.