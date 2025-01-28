Trending

Feroze Khan shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'

'Sanwal Yaar Piya' will star Feroze Khan, Imran Ashraf and Yumna Zaidi in the lead roles

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 28, 2025
Feroze Khan shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from Sanwal Yaar Piya
Feroze Khan shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from 'Sanwal Yaar Piya' 

Feroze Khan is on the constant grind!

Turning to his Instagram space on Tuesday, the Gul-e-Rana star raised excitement levels with BTS shots from the sets of Sanwal Yaar Piya.

During the schedule shoot, Khan effortlessly flaunts his hard work and sweat in the most savage avatar.

The photos featured Khan in full mood, delivering dialogues and flaunting his sober expressions.

Soon after the carousel did rounds, the star’s ardent fans were in awe of the Khaani star’s role.


One person penned, “Already seated for SYP. Dam excited.”

“You are so Pinterest coded,” a second user expressed.

“Wow looking forward to this project,” a third user gushed.

“Hair is Hairing,” a fourth fan wrote.

While specific details remain under wraps, Sanwal Yaar Piya is more than just a drama, it’s a reflection of the ongoing conversation with a compelling storyline and a talented cast.

The drama features a powerful lineup with Feroze Khan, Imran Ashraf and Yumna Zaidi in the lead roles.

Amid a strong acting career, Feroze Khan announced his new boxing venture where he will face-off against Rahim Pardesi. 

DeepSeek force to take strong actions amid cyberattack

DeepSeek force to take strong actions amid cyberattack

Feroze Khan shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'

Feroze Khan shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'

Ariana Grande makes major announcement after Oscar nominations: 'honoured'

Ariana Grande makes major announcement after Oscar nominations: 'honoured'

King Charles shares special message after Princess Kate’s joint event with William

King Charles shares special message after Princess Kate’s joint event with William
Shah Rukh Khan's Carter Road Home to undergo renovation: Details
Shah Rukh Khan's Carter Road Home to undergo renovation: Details
Khushi Kapoor shares stunning picture with boyfriend Vedang Raina
Khushi Kapoor shares stunning picture with boyfriend Vedang Raina
Hania Amir begins her birthday month with sweet celebration
Hania Amir begins her birthday month with sweet celebration
Neelam Muneer Khan makes BIG announcement after tying the knot
Neelam Muneer Khan makes BIG announcement after tying the knot
Yumna Zaidi sets pulses racing in bold red saree
Yumna Zaidi sets pulses racing in bold red saree
Sunny Deol marks 'Lord' Bobby Deol's 56th birthday with special wish
Sunny Deol marks 'Lord' Bobby Deol's 56th birthday with special wish
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed planning a destination wedding?
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed planning a destination wedding?
Shah Rukh Khan spills beans on 'Kings' cheeky title
Shah Rukh Khan spills beans on 'Kings' cheeky title
Sajal Ali feels overwhelmed with all love on her birthday
Sajal Ali feels overwhelmed with all love on her birthday
Aiman Khan heads out for fun-filled resort trip with family
Aiman Khan heads out for fun-filled resort trip with family
Alia Bhatt toasts to 25 years of Sabyasachi with heartwarming tribute
Alia Bhatt toasts to 25 years of Sabyasachi with heartwarming tribute
Saif Ali Khan steps out of his home first time after knife attack
Saif Ali Khan steps out of his home first time after knife attack