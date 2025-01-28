Royal

Meghan Markle to make appearance with Prince Harry at Invictus Games 2025

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to make joint appearance at Invictus Games 2025 in Canada

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 28, 2025

Meghan Markle to make appearance with Prince Harry at Invictus Games 2025


Meghan Markle is set to make joint appearance with Prince Harry in new PR move.

The Duchess of Sussex will likely to accompany the Duke at the Invictus Games 2025, opening ceremony set to take place at BC Place Vancouver, Canada on February 8, 2025.

As reported by Express UK, an inside source has confirmed that the thoughtful decision from Meghan comes after a PR firm Three Gate Strategies took over the couple’s communications earlier this month with a new direction.

Harry and Meghan's PR agency, which is led by their former Head of Communications Ashley Hansen, urged couple to make joint appearances and initiatives after a slew of solo engagements last year.

A well-placed source told the aforementioned outlet, “There will be a renewed focus on the Sussexes as a couple, as a brand and showcasing them as a couple and family.”

“The Sussexes have decided to step back a little and let Ashley take the reins on their PR plan,” they added.

As this was supposed to be Prince Harry's solo trip originally, this change highlights their new PR strategy.

“It was important for the Sussexes to appear together at such a worthwhile event,” said the insider. 

“The Invictus Games is a Sussex initiative and something they want their children to continue once they get older,” they added.

Renowned American singer Katy Perry is set to perform at the opening ceremony with the Grammy-nominated Noah Kahan, and Canadian singer Nelly Furtado.

The Invictus Games will conclude with a studded closing ceremony at Rogers Arena on February 16, 2025.

