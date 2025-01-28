Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari breaks silence on her 'difficult' conservatorship 

Britney Spears’ ex husband Sam Asghari has spoken out about their estranged marriage and the challenges they faced due to the pop star’s conservatorship.
During his appearance on the Sibling Rivalry podcast, hosted by Kate and Oliver Hudson, the Iran native revealed the strangest aspect of his romance with Spears.
He called the singer's infamous decade-plus conservatorship a “weird” thing to confront, which gave Spears' father, Jamie Spears, total control over her life and career.
“One day I start learning about what the conservatorship is, and that's when I was like, ‘Wait a minute. I thought I'm in America. What do you mean someone over the age of 18 needs permission from their parents?’” he recalled.
Asghari continued, “That was the most difficult and weird spiral thing that I've witnessed in my life.”
He further added that the “best thing” he could do for his then-partner was provide support.
“I think the best thing to do is to provide support in that moment and that's what I did, I provided as much as I could,” Asghari added.
Britney Spears, who finalized divorce with Sam Asghari in May 2024, was in a conservatorship that lasted from 2008-2021.
Her father reportedly gave her a measly weekly allowance, forced her to use birth control, and prevented her from making changes to her home, among a slew of other restrictions.