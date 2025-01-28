Lady Gaga opens up about starting family with fiancé Michael Polansky: 'I'm ready'

Entertainment

Ladt Gaga confirmed her engagement to Michael Polansky at the Summer Olympics in Paris in July 2024

  • January 28, 2025
Lady Gaga is set to embrace motherhood and the humility that comes with it!

During a new cover interview with Elle, the A Star Is Born actress revealed that she is “ready” to be humbled by her future children and let them follow their dreams, after speaking with her fiancé Michael Polansky about starting a family.

“That's something Michael and I have talked about a lot — allowing our kids to be their own people,” Gaga said.

She continued, “It’s such an intense thing for kids coming into the world. And they're told how to think and what to believe in and how to eat … I just kind of want to let my kids find out who they are.”

The interviewer then mentioned to her that children will naturally humble you as a parent, to which she replied, “Oh, I’m ready.”

Gaga further shared how her children might perceive her career and public persona.

“My kid might one day say, ‘Mom, why do you do these things? I saw a funny video of you dressed up.’ Most certainly that will happen. And you know, maybe it’s okay to say, ‘What do you think?’ ” she told the outlet.

Ladt Gaga confirmed her engagement to Michael Polansky at the Summer Olympics in Paris in July 2024.

