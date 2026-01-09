Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Demi Moore shares secret Bruce Willis connection to new film 'Song Sung Blue'

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman's new film 'Song Sung Blue' was premiered on Christmas last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Demi Moore shares secret Bruce Willis connection to new film Song Sung Blue
Demi Moore shares secret Bruce Willis connection to new film 'Song Sung Blue' 

Demi Moore is spilling tea about her ex-husband, Bruce Willis! 

The Substance star attended the special screening of Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman’s new film, Song Sung Blue, on Wednesday, January 7th.

During the Q&A session at Soho House in Los Angeles, Moore revealed how the musical film held a special place in her heart.

"This is a little personal thing, but Bruce always had every week, Neil Diamond Day," said the 63-year-old American actress.

According to media reports, Diamond released the song, Song Sung Blue, which inspired the film’s title, in 1972.

"Watching the movie just kept reminding me of when he would blast Neil Diamond, and I'd say, 'What's going on? And he said, ‘No, it's Neil Diamond Day," the Ghost actress noted.

She additionally disclosed that Willis loved playing with Neil throughout his day, saying, "He kept on doing that for years. He was a huge Neil fan. And so am I!"

These remarks left the audience in awe, as the special screening night was attended by Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Pacino, Mark Ruffalo, and director David O. Russell. 

The film starred Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman in the leading roles. 

Song Sung Blue premiered in theatres on Christmas last year. 

Brooklyn Beckham starts legal war with parents David Beckham, Victoria
Brooklyn Beckham starts legal war with parents David Beckham, Victoria
2026 Houston Rodeo: Here's what we know about lineup, tickets sales and more
2026 Houston Rodeo: Here's what we know about lineup, tickets sales and more
D4vd's career in jeopardy as prosecutors gear up for murder charges
D4vd's career in jeopardy as prosecutors gear up for murder charges
‘The Traitors’ S4: Donna Kelce takes aim at sons’ exes before facing her fate
‘The Traitors’ S4: Donna Kelce takes aim at sons’ exes before facing her fate
John Mulaney halts three Minneapolis shows after ICE-related fatal shooting
John Mulaney halts three Minneapolis shows after ICE-related fatal shooting
Bruno Mars sets party vibe with first single ‘I Just Might’ from ‘The Romantic’
Bruno Mars sets party vibe with first single ‘I Just Might’ from ‘The Romantic’
Fetty Wap speaks out in first message after early release from prison
Fetty Wap speaks out in first message after early release from prison
Nicole Kidman receives major ruling in custody battle against Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman receives major ruling in custody battle against Keith Urban
Nick Reiner’s jail life laid bare after his lawyer withdraws from murder case
Nick Reiner’s jail life laid bare after his lawyer withdraws from murder case
'drivers license' turns 5: Olivia Rodrigo releases David Byrne cover, vinyl
'drivers license' turns 5: Olivia Rodrigo releases David Byrne cover, vinyl
Jennifer Lawrence recalls shooting intimate scene with Robert Pattinson
Jennifer Lawrence recalls shooting intimate scene with Robert Pattinson
Ali Wong, Bill Hader break up after nearly 3 years over unexpected reason
Ali Wong, Bill Hader break up after nearly 3 years over unexpected reason

Popular News

Disney+ announces plans to release short-form videos in 2026

Disney+ announces plans to release short-form videos in 2026
42 seconds ago
Demi Moore shares secret Bruce Willis connection to new film 'Song Sung Blue'

Demi Moore shares secret Bruce Willis connection to new film 'Song Sung Blue'
an hour ago
Aryna Sabalenka beats Madison Keys to reach Brisbane semi-finals

Aryna Sabalenka beats Madison Keys to reach Brisbane semi-finals
2 hours ago