Demi Moore shares secret Bruce Willis connection to new film 'Song Sung Blue' 

Demi Moore is spilling tea about her ex-husband, Bruce Willis!
The Substance star attended the special screening of Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman’s new film, Song Sung Blue, on Wednesday, January 7th.
During the Q&A session at Soho House in Los Angeles, Moore revealed how the musical film held a special place in her heart.
"This is a little personal thing, but Bruce always had every week, Neil Diamond Day," said the 63-year-old American actress.
According to media reports, Diamond released the song, Song Sung Blue, which inspired the film’s title, in 1972.
"Watching the movie just kept reminding me of when he would blast Neil Diamond, and I'd say, 'What's going on? And he said, ‘No, it's Neil Diamond Day," the Ghost actress noted.
She additionally disclosed that Willis loved playing with Neil throughout his day, saying, "He kept on doing that for years. He was a huge Neil fan. And so am I!"
These remarks left the audience in awe, as the special screening night was attended by Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Pacino, Mark Ruffalo, and director David O. Russell.
The film starred Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman in the leading roles.
Song Sung Blue premiered in theatres on Christmas last year.