Royal

Prince William makes first appearance after Prince Harry’s heartfelt plea

The Duke of Sussex released an emotional a video message earlier today

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 28, 2025
Prince William makes first appearance after Prince Harry’s heartfelt plea
Prince William makes first appearance after Prince Harry’s heartfelt plea

Prince William appeared in high spirits as he made first appearance after Prince Harry’s heartfelt plea.

The Prince of Wales stepped out to visit a Hereford farm to learn about its journey to becoming net zero.

Taking to its Instagram account on Tuesday, the Kensington Palace shared glipmses of Prince William’s visit.

“’Net zero’ means balancing the greenhouse gases we produce with the amount we remove from the atmosphere. Farmers are absolutely key to achieving this,” the caption noted.

It further added, “Lower Blakemere Farm in Hereford is working towards net zero through regenerative farming. By restoring the land and embracing long-term solutions, the farm supports the Duchy of Cornwall’s goal to reach net zero by 2032.”

The Prince of Wales travelled to Lower Blakemere Farm, which is located on his Duchy of Cornwall estate.

The duchy is a private estate owned by the British royal family, and was established by King Edward III in 1337 as a means to provide income for the heir to the throne.

This marks Prince William’s first public appearance since Prince Harry's video message, in which the Duke of Sussex urged people to nominate individuals for the 2025 WellChild Awards.

Scientists discover 'super-Earth' with potential to host life

Scientists discover 'super-Earth' with potential to host life
Megan Fox cuts off contact with Machine Gun Kelly as baby's due date nears

Megan Fox cuts off contact with Machine Gun Kelly as baby's due date nears
Selena Gomez’s tearful plea meets strong opposition from Trump’s border tsar

Selena Gomez’s tearful plea meets strong opposition from Trump’s border tsar
King Charles relies on Princess Beatrice, Eugiene for 'Slimmed Down Monarchy' plan

King Charles relies on Princess Beatrice, Eugiene for 'Slimmed Down Monarchy' plan
King Charles relies on Princess Beatrice, Eugiene for 'Slimmed Down Monarchy' plan
King Charles relies on Princess Beatrice, Eugiene for 'Slimmed Down Monarchy' plan
King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry's emotional video message
King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry's emotional video message
Meghan Markle to make appearance with Prince Harry at Invictus Games 2025
Meghan Markle to make appearance with Prince Harry at Invictus Games 2025
King Charles shares special message after Princess Kate’s joint event with William
King Charles shares special message after Princess Kate’s joint event with William
Kate Middleton sends scathing message to Harry, Meghan ahead of US visit
Kate Middleton sends scathing message to Harry, Meghan ahead of US visit
Princess Catharina-Amalia joins parents at Auschwitz for 80th anniversary event
Princess Catharina-Amalia joins parents at Auschwitz for 80th anniversary event
Lady Louise Windsor earns ‘new role’ after Prince William’s big announcement
Lady Louise Windsor earns ‘new role’ after Prince William’s big announcement
Prince Harry sends first video message to UK after lawsuit win
Prince Harry sends first video message to UK after lawsuit win
Princess Charlene of Monaco fuels wedding ring rumors with bold style move
Princess Charlene of Monaco fuels wedding ring rumors with bold style move
King Felipe, Queen Letizia join King Charles for ‘special’ event
King Felipe, Queen Letizia join King Charles for ‘special’ event
Prince William, Princess Kate break silence after Charles' bombshell speech
Prince William, Princess Kate break silence after Charles' bombshell speech
King Frederik, Queen Mary unite with King Charles for Auschwitz 80th anniversary event
King Frederik, Queen Mary unite with King Charles for Auschwitz 80th anniversary event