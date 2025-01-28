Prince William makes first appearance after Prince Harry’s heartfelt plea

Prince William appeared in high spirits as he made first appearance after Prince Harry’s heartfelt plea.
The Prince of Wales stepped out to visit a Hereford farm to learn about its journey to becoming net zero.
Taking to its Instagram account on Tuesday, the Kensington Palace shared glipmses of Prince William’s visit.
“’Net zero’ means balancing the greenhouse gases we produce with the amount we remove from the atmosphere. Farmers are absolutely key to achieving this,” the caption noted.
It further added, “Lower Blakemere Farm in Hereford is working towards net zero through regenerative farming. By restoring the land and embracing long-term solutions, the farm supports the Duchy of Cornwall’s goal to reach net zero by 2032.”
The Prince of Wales travelled to Lower Blakemere Farm, which is located on his Duchy of Cornwall estate.
The duchy is a private estate owned by the British royal family, and was established by King Edward III in 1337 as a means to provide income for the heir to the throne.
This marks Prince William’s first public appearance since Prince Harry's video message, in which the Duke of Sussex urged people to nominate individuals for the 2025 WellChild Awards.