Princess Rajwa, Crown Prince Hussein enjoy double date night with Brunei Royal couple
Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan are enjoying their time in UK with Prince Abdul Mateen and Princess Anisha Rosnah of Brunei.
Prince Abdul Mateen took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share a glimpse of their outing as they reunited in London.
“With our dear friends Prince Abdul Mateen and Princess Anisha Rosnah of Brunei,” heworte along the photo.
In the image, the foursome could be seen posing proudly, with Princess Rajwa looking absolutely beautiful in a chic all-black ensemble while Princess Anisha stunned in a pale blue tweed blazer and black cigarette trousers.
Meanwhile, the Brunei royal also shared the same photo, penning, "Wonderful seeing our dear friends, Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa."
The reason of royal couples' meeting remained under wraps, but it's likely they enjoyed dinner at an exclusive London hotspot.
The meeting marked a reunion for the foursome, who have maintained close ties over the years.
Earlier in the day, Crown Prince Hussein met with Prince William, the Prince of Wales, at Windsor Castle.