Inside Zendaya, Tom Holland’s ‘exciting journey’ after engagement

Zendaya and Tom Holland seemingly kept their relationship “under wraps” before getting engaged and starting their “exciting journey.”
A close pal of the Dune star confirmed the duo had “serious” relationship before they got engaged.
Zendaya’s former K.C. Undercover costar Tammy Townsend told People, “I knew it was serious. Tom would just come through and see what we were doing.”
She also shared that the couple kept their relationship “under wraps” when they were “first dating”, referring to the time when the model starred in the Disney Channel series and 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Tammy revealed that even the cast “definitely knew that there was a really strong connection” between the loverbids before calling Tom “a really cool kid.”
Moreover, Zendaya’s on-screen little sister Trinitee Stokes also hailed about the Uncharted star.
“He’s so funny. I love Tom, and I honestly have been so happy to watch this progression in their relationship because he’s such a great guy.”
Previously, TMZ reported that he proposed between Christmas and New Year's in one of Zendaya's family homes in the United States.
Notably, the pair first sparked relationship rumors in 2017.