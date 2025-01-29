Entertainment

Zayn Malik drops unseen photos amid 'Stairway to the Sky Tour'

Zayn Malik began his popular 'Stairway to the Sky Tour' in November last year and will conclude it in February 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 29, 2025

Zayn Malik recently released a series of never-before-seen photos with his all-female bandmates during Stairway to the Sky tour.

The Pillowtalk crooner took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 28, to offer a peek into his break from ongoing debut tour with his seven female band members in Los Angeles.

Zayn began his post by releasing a few snapshots featuring himself having a whale of time after successfully closing shows in LA.

In the first image, the father-of-one was seen playing multiple indoor games in the viral pictures.

In another frame, the 32-year-old English singer was playfully posing beside his four female band members.

The Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker concluded his post by showcasing his dinner menu in the last frame.

In December 2024, the renowned musician was praised by his fans after realising that his live band for his tour solely consisted of women.

The band members are guitarist Molly Miller, the drummer known as Baby Bulldog, singers Lisa Ramey, Tahira Clayton, and Rebecca Haviland, keyboard player Tina Hizon, and bassist Ryan Madora.

Zayn is currently touring North America for his Stairway to the Sky tour. 

He kicked off his musical performances on January 21, 2025, in Washington, DC, and will end in San Francisco, CA, on February 4, 2025.

He will perform next on January 29th, Wednesday, at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA.

The tour supports Zayn Malik's fourth studio album, Room Under The Stairs, which he released in May 2024

