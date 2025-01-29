Royal

Prince William, Princess Kate debate key decision about Prince George’s future

The Prince and Princess of Wales consider next move for Prince George future

  • January 29, 2025


Prince William and Princess Kate are planning to make a decision regarding Prince George’s future, with royal insiders noting they have "a lot to consider."

As per GB News, the Future King of Britain after his father William, is currently studying in his year 7, which marks a final year , Lambrook School.

Prince George is set to kick off his secondary school in September but the decision about where George will attend must be made soon.

Previously it was reported that George may have attended Marlborough College, Princess Kate's former school.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales, "From the reports we’ve had, it certainly seems that William and Catherine have undertaken a great deal of research into the best school for George - and, perhaps, the other children.”

Bond added, "I think it’s quite likely that, after the year they have had - and how unsettling it must have been for George and the other children, no matter how hard their parents tried to lessen the trauma of cancer - that they would all feel happier and more secure if they could remain as a tight family unit.”

The source continued, "Personally, I think it would be brilliant if they completely broke with tradition and, indeed, their own school background and sent all three the children to a day school for the rest of their education.”

She mentioned, "That really would signal that this royal couple intend to do things differently."

Bond said, “George wants to board either full-time or as a weekly pupil and I think it is his wish that will prevail.”

The commentator reported, “"William and Catherine have a great deal to consider,” adding, "One or more of their children will be in full-time education for the next 12 years or so.”

Bond said, "With their increasing royal responsibilities, can William and Catherine be on hand enough if all three opted for a day school?” adding, "They have a lot to consider."

To note, the decision of Prince George’s school has not yet been confirmed by Kensington Palace.

