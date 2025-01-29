Entertainment

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s leaked texts add new drama to legal fight

The 'It Ends With Us' co-stars exchange of texts showed that the onscreen couple weren’t on bad terms

  • January 29, 2025
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s private text messages have surfaced, adding a new twist to their ongoing legal battle.

As per the Mirror, the It Ends With Us co-stars exchange of texts showed that the onscreen couple weren’t on bad terms amid the shooting of the film.

In text messages obtained by Dailymail, the duo reportedly gushed over one another and praised the work as Blake allegedly responded to a message from Justin by saying, “I feel the same. It's suh a good feeling to get work done that we're proud of. And to do it together. It just clicks when we find it.”

“And that’s just as rewarding as filming it. Or editing it. Or marketing it. Or releasing it. This is all storytelling. This is why we do it.” She then noted, “Thank you for your collaboration. I’m really proud of what we’re doing."

“I like sentimental Blake,” Justin replied, with Blake joking back: “Never met her.”

Justin texted the mother of four, “I also like a**hole Blake… don't worry.” Blake normally reacted, “'I've met her. So have my suppositories.”

To note, the It Ends With Us legal dispute began on December 20, when Blake filed an extensive 80-page complaint against Justin.

