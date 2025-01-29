Prince Carl Philip makes key outing after Crown Princess Victoria attends special event

Prince Carl Philip stepped out for a significant engagement following Crown Princess Victoria’s recent special event.
Taking to the Instagram account on Tuesday, the Swedish Royal family dropped the glimpses of King Carl Gustaf’s son's recent outing in France, as he representing Swedish team at Bocuse d'Or chef competition held in Lyon.
Sharing the snaps of the event, the Drottningholm Palace penned the caption, “Yesterday, Prince Carl Philip attended the Bocuse d'Or chef competition held in Lyon, France. Sweden's competitor Gustav Leonhardt took bronze in this year's final. The State Council Peter Kullgren was also present during the competition.”
The Palace added, “Since its inception in 1987, Bocuse d’Or has evolved into the world’s most prestigious cooking competition.”
“Sweden was represented at the final by Gustav Leonhardt and his team: commissioner Noel Moglia, coach Peter Asp Jelksäter and president Tommy Myllymäki. Tommy Myllymäki was also included in the jury together with representatives from the competing countries,” the caption further said,
The palace concluded, “Prince Carl Philip has a great commitment to Swedish gastronomy and has followed Sweden's team at the Bocuse d'Or for many years, the Prince is also a patron of the Chef of the Year competition.”
To note, Prince Carl Philip's recent outing in France came after the Crown Princess led Sweden's delegation during the commemoration ceremony at Auschwitz II.