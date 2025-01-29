Prince William focuses on Earthshot Prize after Harry’s Invictus Games move

Royal

  by Web Desk
  January 29, 2025
Prince William prepares public appearance for Earthshot Prize initiative after Prince Harry made an announcement about Invictus Games.

As per the website of the British Royal Family, the Prince of Wales will visit NatureMetrics in Surrey Research Park, Guildford.

NatureMetrics was the 2024 Earthshot Prize finalist. It is a UK based nature company which helps other organisations to report their impact on nature and ecosystems.

William’s Earthshot Prize finalist company has secured a $25 million investment, according to Royal Family media outlet.

The official statement on the website read, “Founder and President, The Earthshot Prize, will visit NatureMetrics, 1 Occam Court, Surrey Research Park, Guildford.”

William’s public appearance came after UK Express reported that the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle plan joint appearance at the sporting event.

"There will be a renewed focus on the Sussexes as a couple, as a brand and showcasing them as a couple and family. It was important for the Sussexes to appear together at such a worthwhile event,” the source said.

The highly-anticipated event is set to take place at BC Place Vancouver, Canada on February 8, 2025.

Earlier this week, the Invictus Games website announced that tickets are on “sale” now.

Katy Perry, Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado and Roxane Bruneau will perform at the opening ceremony of the event.

