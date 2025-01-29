Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar dazzles in emerald elegance 

Naimal Khawar Khan is a stunning beauty in green.
Taking to her Instagram space on Tuesday, the Verna actress shared a fashion photo dump with 4M followers.
In the photos shared, the wife of the Alif star ‘felt fancy’ as ever in a green velvet bodycon dress that accentuated her curves.
In the first image, the mom-of-one exuded glam while coming down the stairs.
The second appeared to be a candid shot of Naimal showing off her glow and utmost charm.
What eagle-eyed fans noticed was her makeup game that looked on point with her shimmery eye-shade and bold lips doing the talking.
As usual, the star’s wife kept her caramel long tresses open that perfectly cascaded down her shoulders.
To top off her look and add oomph, Naimal added small studs but planned to go simple in hand wear.
Soon after the carousel did rounds, her ardent fans thronged the comments section, showering the diva with all the love.
One fan wrote, “Shine bright like a diamond.”
Another penned, “perfect.”
“NEED MORE PICTURES IN THIS,” a third fan effused.
To note, Naimal Khawar Khan tied the knot with actor Hamza Ali Abbasi in 2019. Both share a cute son named Mustafa Abbasi.