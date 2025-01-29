Royal

King Charles extends heartfelt 'congratulations' after Harry's Invictus Games update

King Charles shares warm message ahead of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's joint appearance at Invictus Games 2025

  January 29, 2025
Buckingham Palace has released King Charles' personal message after Prince Harry's emotional appeal.

The 76-year-old monarch has extended his heartfelt "congratulations" to four military teams — Team V3nture, Oarsome Army Educators, Force Atlantic, and HMS Oardacious Valkyries — on their major milestone.

Royal Family's Instagram accout shared a carousel of photos of the winning teams, in which they could be seen hopping with joy and beaming, with Charles's personal note to acknowledge their historic achievement.

King Charles message alongside the photos, read, "I wanted to send you all my heartfelt congratulations on completing your gallant rowing expedition across the vast expanse of The Atlantic Ocean."

It continued, "Your courage, perse perseverance and indomitable determination set us all a wonderful example of teamwork and endurance and I am full of admiration for your achievement."

"In undertaking such a joumey, you have certainly demonstrated the finest quality of the military, and I have no doubt that your accomplishment will inspire your communities and provide generously for the charities you represent," Charles added.

"This brings you my warmest good wishes for an extremely well-deserved rest," the message from Harry and William father concluded.

While the caption detailed how their victory will play a key role in supporting various charitable organisations.

As per the caption, "@TeamV3nture set a record as the first military trio to complete the crossing, finishing in 40 days, 17 hours, and 40 minutes, while supporting @MacmillanCancer."

While, "@ForceAtlantic, the Army's first all female team, completed the journey in 46 days and 55 minutes, raising funds for @TheGirlsNetwork."

In addition to this, "@OarsomeArmyEducators crossed the finish line in 44 days, 6 hours, and 38 minutes, contributing to the @ArmyBenevolentFund."

Lastly, the fourth team, "@HMSOardacious finished in 46 days, 12 hours, and 26 minutes, supporting the @YoungWomensTrust."

This update comes just a day after it was reported that Meghan Markle is set to join the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry on Canada trip to attend Invictus Games 2025 events.

Meanwhile, Harry also released an emotional video message to urge people to support his UK based charity Wellchild Foundation.

