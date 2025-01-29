Queen Margrethe breaks cover after King Charles, King Frederik unite at key event

Queen Margrethe graced the event as the guest of honour at the Royal Nordic Old Writing Society celebrated its 200th anniversary.
Her outing came amid her son King Frederik, who acceded to the throne following his mother's abdication on 14 January 2024, reunited with the British Monarch King Charles at the service in Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Danish Palace dropped the glimpses of Queen Margrethe attending the milestone event as the guest of honour.
The palace shared the photos along with the caption, “The Royal Nordic Old Writing Society was founded in 1825 and can therefore mark its 200th anniversary this year. The company is working to support and spread awareness of Denmark and the rest of the Nordic cultural history in ancient and medieval ages.”
They went on to say, “This evening, the anniversary was marked with a series of lectures in the Festival Hall at the National Museum, where Her Majesty Queen Margrethe was the guest of honour.”
To note, in Poland King Charles was reunited with King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark as the monarchs shared a warm greeting and interaction.