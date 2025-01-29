Royal

Queen Margrethe breaks cover after King Charles, King Frederik unite at key event

King Charles and King Frederik attended the service in Poland to mark the 80th anniversary

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 29, 2025


Queen Margrethe graced the event as the guest of honour at the Royal Nordic Old Writing Society celebrated its 200th anniversary.

Her outing came amid her son King Frederik, who acceded to the throne following his mother's abdication on 14 January 2024, reunited with the British Monarch King Charles at the service in Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Danish Palace dropped the glimpses of Queen Margrethe attending the milestone event as the guest of honour.


The palace shared the photos along with the caption, “The Royal Nordic Old Writing Society was founded in 1825 and can therefore mark its 200th anniversary this year. The company is working to support and spread awareness of Denmark and the rest of the Nordic cultural history in ancient and medieval ages.”

They went on to say, “This evening, the anniversary was marked with a series of lectures in the Festival Hall at the National Museum, where Her Majesty Queen Margrethe was the guest of honour.”

To note, in Poland King Charles was reunited with King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark as the monarchs shared a warm greeting and interaction.

Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo welcome second daughter, reveal name: See photo

Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo welcome second daughter, reveal name: See photo
Kylie Jenner turns head in Paris amid latest outing without Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner turns head in Paris amid latest outing without Timothée Chalamet
Hailey Bieber praises Kendall Jenner after her Schiaparelli's show appearance

Hailey Bieber praises Kendall Jenner after her Schiaparelli's show appearance
Trump offers federal workers eight months' pay to resign

Trump offers federal workers eight months' pay to resign
King Charles extends heartfelt 'congratulations' after Harry's Invictus Games update
King Charles extends heartfelt 'congratulations' after Harry's Invictus Games update
King Abdullah visits Belgium to sign key ‘Declaration’ between Jordan, EU
King Abdullah visits Belgium to sign key ‘Declaration’ between Jordan, EU
King Charles breaks royal protocol as Prince William misses key event
King Charles breaks royal protocol as Prince William misses key event
Prince Carl Philip makes key outing after Crown Princess Victoria attends special event
Prince Carl Philip makes key outing after Crown Princess Victoria attends special event
Prince William focuses on Earthshot Prize after Harry’s Invictus Games move
Prince William focuses on Earthshot Prize after Harry’s Invictus Games move
Meghan Markle receives sweet surprise after making big move for Harry
Meghan Markle receives sweet surprise after making big move for Harry
Prince William, Princess Kate debate key decision about Prince George’s future
Prince William, Princess Kate debate key decision about Prince George’s future
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘take step back’ before Invictus Games: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘take step back’ before Invictus Games: report
Princess Eugenie honours King Charles in KSA after Christmas snub
Princess Eugenie honours King Charles in KSA after Christmas snub
King Felipe receives big honour after meeting King Charles
King Felipe receives big honour after meeting King Charles
Prince William shares new video ahead of Harry, Meghan Invictus appearance
Prince William shares new video ahead of Harry, Meghan Invictus appearance
Princess Rajwa, Crown Prince Hussein enjoy double date night with Brunei Royal couple
Princess Rajwa, Crown Prince Hussein enjoy double date night with Brunei Royal couple