King Abdullah visits Belgium to sign key ‘Declaration’ between Jordan, EU

The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, is also set to meet King Philippe of Belgium

  • January 29, 2025
King Abdullah is all set for a packed day!

The Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan took to its official Instagram handle on Wednesday, January 29, and shared two stories in which the Jordanian Royal Palace revealed the Monarch’s packed schedule for the day.

Revealing that King Abdullah is on a “working visit” to Belgium, the Palace stated, “His Majesty King Abdullah II is due to hold a number of meetings today with EU leaders during a working visit to Belgium --- January 29, 2025.”

In the second story, they shared the King’s schedule for the day and the European Union leaders he is set to meet.

“His Majesty is scheduled to meet: King Philippe of the Belgians, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.”

It was also revealed that King Abdullah is schedule to witness the signing of a key “Joint Declaration” between Jordan and the European Union.

“His Majesty will also witness the signing of the Joint Declaration on the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership between Jordan and the European Union,” the Jordanian Palace mentioned.

King Abdullah’s visit to Belgium comes just two days after the Monarch and his wife, Queen Rania, celebrated Shab-e-Meraj with heartwarming wishes for the Muslim community.

