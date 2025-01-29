Trending

Joy Awards: Hrithik Roshan rubs shoulders with Hollywood bigwigs at special event

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was honoured at the Joy Awards held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 29, 2025
Joy Awards: Hrithik Roshan rubs shoulders with Hollywood bigwigs
Joy Awards: Hrithik Roshan rubs shoulders with Hollywood bigwigs

Hrithik Roshan is overjoyed to be part of the Joy Awards.

Turning to his Instagram space on Wednesday, the War actor shared a reel that showcased the Indian celebrity enjoying the event. 

He captioned the footage, expressing the great honour, “What a joy it was to be at the @joyawards 2025 in the presence of some of the best talents from across the globe! Thank you @turkialalshik for having me be a part of this celebration of Global Entertainment and cinema.”


In the footage, the veteran Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman and the popular star Matthew McCounaughey were seen acknowledging the honours they have been presented with at the ceremony.

Further in the reel, The Vikram Vedha actor admired the trophy as he was heard saying, “This is absolutely overwhelming. My thanks to Riyadh and all my fans here. Thanks to Joy Awards. It's truly a very humbling moment for me.”

The internet also showered praises on Hrithik in the comments section.

One fan wrote, “East or West Hrithik is the best.”

“A true icon making waves worldwide,” another user penned.

A third noted, “We need Hrithik in Hollywood.”

To note, Hrithik Roshan was the only celebrity to be present at the occasion besides Shraddha Kapoor.  

Recently, Hrithik Roshan completed 25 years of his debut film titled Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which was re-released on January 9, 2025. 

Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo welcome second daughter, reveal name: See photo

Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo welcome second daughter, reveal name: See photo
Kylie Jenner turns head in Paris amid latest outing without Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner turns head in Paris amid latest outing without Timothée Chalamet
Hailey Bieber praises Kendall Jenner after her Schiaparelli's show appearance

Hailey Bieber praises Kendall Jenner after her Schiaparelli's show appearance
Trump offers federal workers eight months' pay to resign

Trump offers federal workers eight months' pay to resign
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar dazzles in emerald elegance
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar dazzles in emerald elegance
Ajay Devgn reflects on major 'Singham Again' flaws
Ajay Devgn reflects on major 'Singham Again' flaws
Kareena Kapoor's cousin breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident
Kareena Kapoor's cousin breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident
Saba Qamar shares major update from hospital bed
Saba Qamar shares major update from hospital bed
Aamir Khan officially reveals release plans for 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Aamir Khan officially reveals release plans for 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Feroze Khan shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'
Feroze Khan shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'
Shah Rukh Khan's Carter Road Home to undergo renovation: Details
Shah Rukh Khan's Carter Road Home to undergo renovation: Details
Khushi Kapoor shares stunning picture with boyfriend Vedang Raina
Khushi Kapoor shares stunning picture with boyfriend Vedang Raina
Hania Amir begins her birthday month with sweet celebration
Hania Amir begins her birthday month with sweet celebration
Neelam Muneer Khan makes BIG announcement after tying the knot
Neelam Muneer Khan makes BIG announcement after tying the knot
Yumna Zaidi sets pulses racing in bold red saree
Yumna Zaidi sets pulses racing in bold red saree
Sunny Deol marks 'Lord' Bobby Deol's 56th birthday with special wish
Sunny Deol marks 'Lord' Bobby Deol's 56th birthday with special wish