Joy Awards: Hrithik Roshan rubs shoulders with Hollywood bigwigs at special event

Hrithik Roshan is overjoyed to be part of the Joy Awards.
Turning to his Instagram space on Wednesday, the War actor shared a reel that showcased the Indian celebrity enjoying the event.
He captioned the footage, expressing the great honour, “What a joy it was to be at the @joyawards 2025 in the presence of some of the best talents from across the globe! Thank you @turkialalshik for having me be a part of this celebration of Global Entertainment and cinema.”
In the footage, the veteran Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman and the popular star Matthew McCounaughey were seen acknowledging the honours they have been presented with at the ceremony.
Further in the reel, The Vikram Vedha actor admired the trophy as he was heard saying, “This is absolutely overwhelming. My thanks to Riyadh and all my fans here. Thanks to Joy Awards. It's truly a very humbling moment for me.”
The internet also showered praises on Hrithik in the comments section.
One fan wrote, “East or West Hrithik is the best.”
“A true icon making waves worldwide,” another user penned.
A third noted, “We need Hrithik in Hollywood.”
To note, Hrithik Roshan was the only celebrity to be present at the occasion besides Shraddha Kapoor.
Recently, Hrithik Roshan completed 25 years of his debut film titled Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which was re-released on January 9, 2025.