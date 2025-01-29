Kylie Jenner turns head in Paris amid latest outing without Timothée Chalamet 

Entertainment

  January 29, 2025
Kylie Jenner was recently spotted enjoying solo lunch in Paris without her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

The 27-year-old businesswoman was seen walking towards Bar des Prés sushi restaurant in the city of Love on Tuesday, January 28th, 2025.

During the outing, Kylie looked chic in a black minidress. The mother-of-two paired her outfit with matching heels.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder's current love interest was notably absent during her recent sighting in France. 

The couple, who began dating each other in April 2023, was last spotted together at the 2025 Golden Globes Awards ceremony earlier in January 2025.

Kylie and Timothée have not kept their romance secret, as they were seen sharing PDA-packed moments during multiple public gatherings.

This appearance of the mother-of-two came after a report claimed that she has been tracking her beau’s live location to keep track of his whereabouts.

An insider revealed to Life & Style magazine that Kylie is getting worried about her future with Timothée due to his long dating history.

The tipster stated, "Kylie's been coping with it by giving him strict rules. When they’re apart he has to check in with her and she’s even got him sharing his location so that she can keep track of where he is."

"It's extra tough because he’s this huge movie star so it’s not just average women that he’s crossing paths with. He's surrounded by gorgeous actresses and models," the source added. 

However, neither Kylie Jenner’s nor Timothée Chalamet’s representatives have commented on the matter. 

