Prince William takes milestone step to ‘protect’ ecosystems

Prince William is “catching up” with 2024 Earthshot finalists!
In a new post shared on the joint Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales on Wednesday, January 29, the Kensington Palace revealed a huge update on the future king’s major milestone.
The post featured a carousel of snaps of William at NatureMetrics, a British company providing Biodiversity monitoring data using eDNA surveys and metabarcoding, and the finalist of Earthshot Prize 2024.
“Excited to catch up with 2024 @earthshotprize Finalists @naturemetrics today, who have been backed by $25M investment, supported by The Earthshot Prize’s investment matchmaking platform Launchpad,” read the caption.
In the snaps, the father-of-three was seen what appears to be collecting samples.
Revealing Prince William’s milestone step to safeguard the ecosystems, it stated, “This growth capital will help NatureMetrics’s innovation scale globally, helping to protect ecosystems all over the world.”
“A fascinating morning learning how their environmental DNA tech maps biodiversity to help organisations make smarter, more sustainable choices,” it further noted.
Moreover, this update from Prince William comes just a few hours after the Royal Family celebrated the arrival of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s second daughter, Athena Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.
The Princess welcomed the newborn pre-maturely, last week.