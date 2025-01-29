Sarah Ferguson celebrates Beatrice’s daughter birth: ‘Incredibly blessed’

Royal

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, shared heartwarming reaction to granddaughter’s birth

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 29, 2025
Sarah Ferguson is “incredibly blessed” to be a grandma again!

On her official Instagram account, the Duchess of York shared a delightful reaction as she announced the birth of Princess Beatrice’s second daughter on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

Sharing an adorable photo of her newborn granddaughter, Ferguson expressed all the love and joy as the Royal Family celebrated the arrival of the little one.

“Overflowing with love and joy to be able to welcome Athena Elizabeth Rose into the world,” the ex-wife of Prince Andrew wrote.

She continued, “She is already so adored and I’m incredibly blessed to be a Granny once again. So proud of Edo, Beatrice and the rest of my little 5-a-side team!”

The post came a few hours after Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and the British Royal Family broke the delightful news.

King Charles and Queen Camilla shared a heartwarming post as they welcomed a new addition into the family.

The Monarch also issued rare health update on the elder daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, revealing that both the mother and the newborn baby girl are healthy.

It is also worth noting that Princess Beatrice delivered her second daughter, Athena Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, prematurely last week.

