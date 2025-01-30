Entertainment

Blake Lively’s brother-in-law apologizes after backing her in Justin Baldoni feud

Bart Johnson, Blake Lively’s brother-in-law, issued an apology after defending the actress in Justin Baldoni lawsuit

  • January 30, 2025
Blake Lively’s brother-in-law Bart Johnson is feeling regret for his “unkind” behavior!

Last month, the 54-year-old American actor publicly extended his support to the Green Lantern actress after she filed a lawsuit against her It Ends with Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.

In his statement, Johnson slammed Baldoni’s PR team as “gross” and “disgusting” for launching online attack on his sister-in-law.

However, the Someone Like You star is now issuing an apology for all the “unkind” words and behavior he has said and shown to others.

In a since-deleted tweet, Bart Johnson mentioned that he did not want to target any specific person through his statements, neither did he ever call out anyone’s name.

“It was directed at a certain ‘type’ [of person] that I find performative and disingenuous when they post clips of themselves being ‘amazing’ and even add sappy music to enhance it. There’s a lot of that out there,” he added.

Issuing the apology, he penned, “Anytime I’ve said anything unkind about someone I’ve regretted it. Fortunately that’s almost never and definitely not when I’m at my best.”

He continued, “Regardless if it’s true or not, if it’s my opinion, even if I’m trying to speak truth or stand up for someone, it’s never good. Even in times where it might ‘feel’ justified and doing the right thing, it makes no difference.”

“I regret it. I do sincerely apologize to anyone I’ve hurt or let down by saying something that sounds mean. I’ll do better,” Johnson further added.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that after being dragged in Lively-Baldoni feud, Taylor Swift has been distancing herself from pal Blake Lively to avoid being further dragged in the legal battle.

