Entertainment

Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson gives heartfelt nod to Billie Eilish with special performance

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 30, 2025


Kelly Clarkson has set the internet ablaze with her electrifying performance of Billie Eilish hit tracks.

In her latest Kellyoke installment, Kelly performed Hit Me Hard and Soft and Birds of a Feather.

The 42-year old singer performs a cover of her favourite single at the beginning of every episode of Kellyoke.

Kelly sang, “Birds of a feather, we should stick together, I know I said I’d never think I wasn’t better alone/ Can’t change the weather, might not be forever/ But if it’s forever, it’s even better.”

It is important to note that Billie’s Birds of a Feather reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The episode was uploaded on YouTube and it received a lot of love from her fans.

A fan commented, “Billie must sense a disturbance in the force every time Kelly covers one of her songs.”

Another wrote, “I need the entire song covered by Kelly, puh-leeze!!! I want to hear her sing the entire thing from beginning to end. So good! Always so good!”

“If there’s anyone who can take it to the next level and surpass Billie’s brilliance, it’s without a doubt the incomparable Kelly!,” a third noted.

Notably, Billie will perform for the LA fire relief fund along with Sting, P!nk, Lil Baby, Rod Stewart and Lady Gaga.

Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence

Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's royal fate in trouble amid William's big plans for Lady Louise

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's royal fate in trouble amid William's big plans for Lady Louise
Washington DC plane crash: 19 bodies recovered from Potomac River

Washington DC plane crash: 19 bodies recovered from Potomac River
Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson

Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson
Matthew McConaughey reunites with ‘True Detective’ co-star Woody Harrelson
Matthew McConaughey reunites with ‘True Detective’ co-star Woody Harrelson
Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence
Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence
Zayn Malik reunites with One Direction star during LA show after feud
Zayn Malik reunites with One Direction star during LA show after feud
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take relationship to new level with surprising move
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take relationship to new level with surprising move
'Pride & Prejudice' celebrates 20th anniversary with a major throwback
'Pride & Prejudice' celebrates 20th anniversary with a major throwback
Taylor Swift takes shocking step against Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni feud
Taylor Swift takes shocking step against Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni feud
Lady Gaga’s new wax statue immortalizes her 2022 Grammy look
Lady Gaga’s new wax statue immortalizes her 2022 Grammy look
Taylor Swift prepares Travis Kelce for successful Hollywood career
Taylor Swift prepares Travis Kelce for successful Hollywood career
Khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years
Khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway
Rihanna makes emotional appearance at A$AP Rocky’s shooting trial
Rihanna makes emotional appearance at A$AP Rocky’s shooting trial
Jennifer Garner posts rare childhood snaps in sweet tribute to sisters
Jennifer Garner posts rare childhood snaps in sweet tribute to sisters