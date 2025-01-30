Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson has set the internet ablaze with her electrifying performance of Billie Eilish hit tracks.
In her latest Kellyoke installment, Kelly performed Hit Me Hard and Soft and Birds of a Feather.
The 42-year old singer performs a cover of her favourite single at the beginning of every episode of Kellyoke.
Kelly sang, “Birds of a feather, we should stick together, I know I said I’d never think I wasn’t better alone/ Can’t change the weather, might not be forever/ But if it’s forever, it’s even better.”
It is important to note that Billie’s Birds of a Feather reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The episode was uploaded on YouTube and it received a lot of love from her fans.
A fan commented, “Billie must sense a disturbance in the force every time Kelly covers one of her songs.”
Another wrote, “I need the entire song covered by Kelly, puh-leeze!!! I want to hear her sing the entire thing from beginning to end. So good! Always so good!”
“If there’s anyone who can take it to the next level and surpass Billie’s brilliance, it’s without a doubt the incomparable Kelly!,” a third noted.
Notably, Billie will perform for the LA fire relief fund along with Sting, P!nk, Lil Baby, Rod Stewart and Lady Gaga.