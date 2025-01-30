Entertainment

Jay-Z’s lawyers take action as assault lawsuit takes unexpected turn

  January 30, 2025
Jay-Z’s legal team has filed a major request in response to a shocking sexual assault lawsuit.

As per Dailymail, Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for an Alabama lady who claims the rap artist sexually assaulted her over 24 years ago, is the target of the Young Forever singer criticism.

The legal representative of the woman (who identifies herself as Jane Doe in court documents) claiming Jay-Z, 55, and Sean 'Diddy' Combs, 55, sexually assaulted her when she was 13.

It is revealed in the court documents that the incident took place at an MTV Music Awards afterparty in September of 2000 .

However the accusations were denied by Jay-Z and Diddy.

Lawyers for Jay-Z asked the court to sanction Buzbee, alleging he did not

According to TMZ, Buzbee acknowledged that he had not spoken with the lady directly before bringing the complaint, which is a serious ethical transgression, according to Jay-Z's legal team, which is headed by lawyer Alex Spiro.

Buzbee responded that “what Spiro has filed, like everything else he has filed thus far, is utterly frivolous and meritless.”

To note, Jay-Z's attorneys said that Buzbee, whose company is handling over 150 cases against Combs, failed to thoroughly investigate the lady who was accusing Jay-Z before she gave an interview with NBC News in December, during which she admitted that her account included contradictions.

