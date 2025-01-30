Entertainment

Kylie Jenner receives clever advice from mom on Timothée Chalamet’s flirting

Timothée Chalamet is reportedly flirting with other ladies in Kylie Jenner’s absence

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 30, 2025
Kylie Jenner receives clever advice from mom on Timothée Chalamet’s flirting
Kylie Jenner receives clever advice from mom on Timothée Chalamet’s flirting

“Manipulative” Kris Jenner is doing all she can to cash out daughter Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship!

Recently, a source told Radaronline that the A Complete Unknown star has been flirting and goofing around with other ladies whenever the Kylie Cosmetics founder is not anywhere around his side.

The insider also revealed that the actor is being urged by “a lot of people” to end things with the makeup mogul “for the sake of his own credibility.”

However, even after all this, Kris Jenner has been pushing her daughter to “ignore” everything and make the relationship work no matter what it takes.

The tipster revealed that the 69-year-old American socialite is well aware of Timothée Chalamet’s fame, which is what she needs to keep the Kardashians in pop culture.

They noted that Kylie Jenner has been forced by the Kardashians and her mom alike to keep the relationship alive.

"Kylie is under strict orders from her family to make it work, no matter what. Her relationship with Timothée is bringing them some desperately needed clout,” the source told the outlet.

The insider added, "She's being told to ignore any talk about his wandering eye and keep things sweet. The Kardashians are losing steam in pop culture. They don't get anywhere the number of TV viewers they used to and there's a feeling the public is over them. Losing Timothée now would be a disaster for them."

"Kris was stuck to Timothée like a barnacle and making a very big show of it. She's clearly hell-bent on milking this connection to him as much as she can," further told the source.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating since spring 2023.

TikTok conflict ends in shocking tragedy as father kills US teen in Pakistan

TikTok conflict ends in shocking tragedy as father kills US teen in Pakistan

Jay-Z’s lawyers take action as assault lawsuit takes unexpected turn

Jay-Z’s lawyers take action as assault lawsuit takes unexpected turn
Kylie Jenner receives clever advice from mom on Timothée Chalamet’s flirting

Kylie Jenner receives clever advice from mom on Timothée Chalamet’s flirting
Princess Kate makes delightful announcement after snubbing Princess Beatrice

Princess Kate makes delightful announcement after snubbing Princess Beatrice
Jay-Z’s lawyers take action as assault lawsuit takes unexpected turn
Jay-Z’s lawyers take action as assault lawsuit takes unexpected turn
Blake Lively, Taylor Swift still ‘best friends’ amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit?
Blake Lively, Taylor Swift still ‘best friends’ amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit?
Katy Perry shares about shocking ‘karma’ at Jimmy Kimmel show
Katy Perry shares about shocking ‘karma’ at Jimmy Kimmel show
Matthew McConaughey reunites with ‘True Detective’ co-star Woody Harrelson
Matthew McConaughey reunites with ‘True Detective’ co-star Woody Harrelson
Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence
Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence
Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson
Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson
Zayn Malik reunites with One Direction star during LA show after feud
Zayn Malik reunites with One Direction star during LA show after feud
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take relationship to new level with surprising move
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take relationship to new level with surprising move
'Pride & Prejudice' celebrates 20th anniversary with a major throwback
'Pride & Prejudice' celebrates 20th anniversary with a major throwback
Taylor Swift takes shocking step against Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni feud
Taylor Swift takes shocking step against Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni feud
Lady Gaga’s new wax statue immortalizes her 2022 Grammy look
Lady Gaga’s new wax statue immortalizes her 2022 Grammy look
Taylor Swift prepares Travis Kelce for successful Hollywood career
Taylor Swift prepares Travis Kelce for successful Hollywood career