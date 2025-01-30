Kylie Jenner receives clever advice from mom on Timothée Chalamet’s flirting

“Manipulative” Kris Jenner is doing all she can to cash out daughter Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship!
Recently, a source told Radaronline that the A Complete Unknown star has been flirting and goofing around with other ladies whenever the Kylie Cosmetics founder is not anywhere around his side.
The insider also revealed that the actor is being urged by “a lot of people” to end things with the makeup mogul “for the sake of his own credibility.”
However, even after all this, Kris Jenner has been pushing her daughter to “ignore” everything and make the relationship work no matter what it takes.
The tipster revealed that the 69-year-old American socialite is well aware of Timothée Chalamet’s fame, which is what she needs to keep the Kardashians in pop culture.
They noted that Kylie Jenner has been forced by the Kardashians and her mom alike to keep the relationship alive.
"Kylie is under strict orders from her family to make it work, no matter what. Her relationship with Timothée is bringing them some desperately needed clout,” the source told the outlet.
The insider added, "She's being told to ignore any talk about his wandering eye and keep things sweet. The Kardashians are losing steam in pop culture. They don't get anywhere the number of TV viewers they used to and there's a feeling the public is over them. Losing Timothée now would be a disaster for them."
"Kris was stuck to Timothée like a barnacle and making a very big show of it. She's clearly hell-bent on milking this connection to him as much as she can," further told the source.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating since spring 2023.