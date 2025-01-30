Matthew McConaughey reunites with ‘True Detective’ co-star Woody Harrelson

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • January 30, 2025
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson shared a screen for True Detective moment in new video.

In a new ad for True to Texas, the duo channeled their characters Detectives Rust Cohle and Marty Hart to request Texas legislature, to create new incentives for film and TV productions in the state.

Matthew said in the beginning, “Hollywood is a flat circle, Wood. This industry is like somebody’s memory of an industry, and the memory’s fading. I’m talking about a whole new hub for film and television. A renaissance. A rebirth.”

Woody added, “If all these other states are going to offer an incentive, then that’s where we’re going to keep going. I just wish we could bring some of these productions home to Texas.”

The new ad also featured appearances by Dennis Quaid, Billy Bob Thornton and Renee Zellweger.

Many celebrities had previously pled the Texas legislature to boost support for in-state production.

As per AP News, Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan told lawmakers, “One of my great frustrations was that I wrote ‘Hell or High Water,’ and they filmed the darn thing in New Mexico. My love story to Texas was shot west of where it should have been shot.”

Notably, Matthew and Woddy had shared screen after four years. 

