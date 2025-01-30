Blake Lively, Taylor Swift still ‘best friends’ amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit?

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively remain close friends despite the It Ends With Us star making serious allegations against her co-star Justin Baldoni.
As per Page Six, a source clapped back on the reports of the Lover crooner and Gossip Girl star facing strained relationship amid the legal feud with the Five Feet Apart star.
The insider responded that the reports are “not true” and their relationship are not on bad terms.
However, Swift has not yet commented on her close friend's legal troubles with 41-year-old Baldoni.
To note, previously it is reported that the Blank Space singer are “stepping back” and distancing herself from Lively.
The insider told the outlet, "For the time being she is taking a step back from Blake because she doesn’t want to get tangled in this more than she already has which is far more than she ever needed to be.”
They added, "Her friends also think that Blake's 'I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have dragons' text to Justin was uncool and unnecessary because she was essentially used as an intimidation tactic. She was referred to as some kind of pet or possession.”
Notably, prior to this report, Justin Baldoni made allegations against Taylor Swift that she and Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds’ presence at a meeting forced him go forward with the changes in the script that he didn’t even want.