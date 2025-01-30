Entertainment

Zayn Malik reunites with One Direction star during LA show after feud

Zayn Malik, who left One Direction in 2015, is currently on the US leg of his Stairway to the Sky tour

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 30, 2025
Zayn Malik reunites with One Direction star during his LA show: Kinda special
Zayn Malik reunites with One Direction star during his LA show: 'Kinda special'

Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have sent fans into frenzy with their unexpected reunion.

The two former One Direction bandmates appear to have put their past differences behind them as they reunited at Malik's show in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Their strained relationship was no secret since Malik's departure from the group in 2015.

However, it seems that time has healed old wounds as Tomlinson surprised fans by attending Malik's sold-out concert at the Shrine Exposition Hall.

"Tonight's kinda special. An old friend of mine is here for me tonight," Malik told the crowd while the audience let out a huge scream.

He further teased, "He's hidden somewhere here, I don't want to give his location away, but Louis is here tonight.”

As the show was coming to an end, Malik added, "Let's make these last couple of songs special for Louis, yeah?"

After Malik mesmerising performance, he and Louis were seen leaving the venue together and rushing into an awaiting Cadillac for the pair. A

Moreover, Zayn Malik is currently on the US leg of his Stairway to the Sky tour, having scrapped a number of shows following ex-bandmate Liam Payne’s death in October.

Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence

Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's royal fate in trouble amid William's big plans for Lady Louise

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's royal fate in trouble amid William's big plans for Lady Louise
Washington DC plane crash: 19 bodies recovered from Potomac River

Washington DC plane crash: 19 bodies recovered from Potomac River
Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson

Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson
Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence
Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence
Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson
Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take relationship to new level with surprising move
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take relationship to new level with surprising move
'Pride & Prejudice' celebrates 20th anniversary with a major throwback
'Pride & Prejudice' celebrates 20th anniversary with a major throwback
Taylor Swift takes shocking step against Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni feud
Taylor Swift takes shocking step against Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni feud
Lady Gaga’s new wax statue immortalizes her 2022 Grammy look
Lady Gaga’s new wax statue immortalizes her 2022 Grammy look
Taylor Swift prepares Travis Kelce for successful Hollywood career
Taylor Swift prepares Travis Kelce for successful Hollywood career
Khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years
Khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway
Rihanna makes emotional appearance at A$AP Rocky’s shooting trial
Rihanna makes emotional appearance at A$AP Rocky’s shooting trial
Jennifer Garner posts rare childhood snaps in sweet tribute to sisters
Jennifer Garner posts rare childhood snaps in sweet tribute to sisters
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner confirm romance with PDA packed outing in Paris
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner confirm romance with PDA packed outing in Paris