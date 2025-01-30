Zayn Malik reunites with One Direction star during LA show after feud

Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have sent fans into frenzy with their unexpected reunion.
The two former One Direction bandmates appear to have put their past differences behind them as they reunited at Malik's show in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Their strained relationship was no secret since Malik's departure from the group in 2015.
However, it seems that time has healed old wounds as Tomlinson surprised fans by attending Malik's sold-out concert at the Shrine Exposition Hall.
"Tonight's kinda special. An old friend of mine is here for me tonight," Malik told the crowd while the audience let out a huge scream.
He further teased, "He's hidden somewhere here, I don't want to give his location away, but Louis is here tonight.”
As the show was coming to an end, Malik added, "Let's make these last couple of songs special for Louis, yeah?"
After Malik mesmerising performance, he and Louis were seen leaving the venue together and rushing into an awaiting Cadillac for the pair. A
Moreover, Zayn Malik is currently on the US leg of his Stairway to the Sky tour, having scrapped a number of shows following ex-bandmate Liam Payne’s death in October.