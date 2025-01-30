Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham shocks fans with sports career announcement

The son of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham will make a new career path

  • January 30, 2025
Brooklyn Beckham has sparked buzz with his latest career move, venturing into the world of sports.

The son of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham will make a new career path in Formula E, a single-seater motorsport for electric cars.

While conversing with BBC, Brooklyn Beckham shared ,"Like my dad, I've always been obsessed with driving.”

He said, "It's about getting more people to experience Formula E and the more people who do [see it], the more they will understand. Formula One has been around for a lot longer, but the world is changing, so I think [Formula E] definitely has a chance to rival it."

"When this news breaks, people are going to assume that I'm aiming to become an F1 driver," he continued.

Brooklyn stated, "They'll think I'm switching careers again. But they'll come to understand and appreciate how mentally demanding this sport is. The drivers in these cars are incredibly skilled. I'm just really excited to meet them and be a part of this."

To note, Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E also excited for the plans sharing that Brooklyn’s step 'elevate' would be fruitful for him.

