Katy Perry shares about shocking 'karma' at Jimmy Kimmel show

Katy Perry gets candid about exciting plans for upcoming Lifetimes Tour

  January 30, 2025
Katy Perry has revealed the “karma” she has faced during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel show.

On Wednesday, the pop icon make shocking confession about her daughter Daisy.

She told the host, “This is my karma after torturing people with this song. I got her a peacock dress up outfit from the zoo and she dresses in it and dances around to that song.”

Katy admitted that her four-year-old daughter loves one of her very rude songs.

The Dark Horse singer donned a classy all-leather look for the appearance.

“She knows one song of mine that I don't want her to know. Peacock. This is my karma after torturing people with this song. I got her a peacock dress up outfit from the zoo and she dresses in it and dances around to that song,” she noted.

Katy added, “I last toured in 2017 and now I have a four year old so this time will be a bit different. It will be her first time around the world. I'm now going to start my shows earlier at 8.30pm because I now understand the importance of bedtime and I used to start shows at 9.30pm. I will be considering all mothers around the world.”

Notably, she shares Daisy with her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

