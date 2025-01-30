Entertainment

Taylor Swift takes shocking step against Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni feud

Justin Baldoni dragged Taylor Swift in the legal battle against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 30, 2025

Taylor Swift takes shocking step against Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni feud


Taylor Swift has no “bad blood” against pal Blake Lively, however, she isn’t close to her like before either!

Recently, Justin Baldoni, who is in a legal battle against Blake Lively over their It Ends with Us feud, dragged the Eras Tour hitmaker in the mess, alleging that the singer and Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds’ presence at a meeting forced him go forward with the changes in the script that he didn’t even want.

After the director and actor’s claims, Swift has taken a shocking action against her best friend by “stepping back” and distancing herself from the Gossip Girl starlet, Daily Mail reported.

An insider told the outlet, "For the time being she is taking a step back from Blake because she doesn’t want to get tangled in this more than she already has which is far more than she ever needed to be.”

They added, "Her friends also think that Blake's 'I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have dragons' text to Justin was uncool and unnecessary because she was essentially used as an intimidation tactic. She was referred to as some kind of pet or possession.”

The source continued to add that the Cruel Summer songstress should not even had been involved in all this mess and she only went there to visit Lively and Reynolds.

Meanwhile, a separate source revealed, "Taylor has politely backed away from it all. She is conscious of her own image and hates that she was even mentioned."

On the personal end, Taylor Swift recently celebrated her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship win with him.

