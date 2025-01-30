Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snub Oprah Winfrey on her big milestone

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seemingly disappoint close pal Oprah Winfrey

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 30, 2025


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly disappointed their close pal Oprah Winfrey on her big milestone.

On Wednesday, The Color Purple star celebrated her 71st birthday and penned a thoughtful note.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who became close friends with the actress after giving a bombshell interview on her show in 2021, did not wish Oprah on her big day.

In January 2025, Meghan made an unexpected social media return, however, she still has not liked The Six Triple Eight starlet’s birthday post.

Oprah wrote on Instagram, “So grateful to celebrate another trip around the sun for me—the 71st! It all started by two people, my father Vernon and mother Vernita. My first 6 years of life, I was raised by my grandmother who gave me my life’s greatest gift. She taught me I was God’s child. “All things are possible,” she would tell me and I believed her.”

She added, “Thank you all for your kind birthday words of affirmation today, I feel them all. It’s my love language.”

Notably, Harry and Megan are set to make joint appearance for Invictus Games opening ceremony in February 2025.

