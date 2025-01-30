Royal

King Abdullah, Prince Hashem celebrate joint birthday with new portrait

King Abdullah of Jordon and son, Prince Hashem, both were born on January 30

King Abdullah II and his son, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah are marking their milestones birthday on same day!

The Royal Hashemite Court took to their Instagram account on Thursday to release a new portrait of King Abdullah II and his son, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II to celebrate their joint birthday.

In a beaming portrait, King Abdullah could be seen beaming with joy as kept his hand on his waist, while Prince Hashem wrapped his arm around his father.

“The Royal Hashemite Court extends its warmest wishes to His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II on the occasion of their birthdays,” they wrote in the caption.


To mark the joyous occasion, Queen Rania also penned a sweet birthday wishes for husband and son in separate Instagram posts.

“Happy birthday my dearest Hashem!” she wrote along a picture of her with Prince, who turned 20 on Thursday.

While, the Queen also shared an adorable photo of herself with the Jordanian King to mark his 62nd birthday.

Happy birthday! You mean the world to us,” she captioned the photo.

The King and Queen of Jordan, Abdullah II and Rania, share four children, two sons, Crown Prince Hussein and Prince Hashem, and two daughters, Princess Iman and Princess Salma.

