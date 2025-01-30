Kate Middleton receives new role from King Charles to support Diana's legacy

King Charles has handed over Princess Kate a new responsibility to continue late Princess Diana’s legacy!
On Thursday, January 30, the Princess of Wales turned to the official joint Instagram handle of hers and Prince William and shared a video as she announced taking on a new role after her cancer remission.
In the caption, Kate expressed pride as she joined became a proud Patron of Tŷ Hafan, a Welsh registered charity[1] that provides holistic palliative care for children with life-limiting conditions and their families from throughout Wales.
The new role marks Princess Kate’s step towards continuing her late mother-in-law’s legacy, who was also a patron of the charity.
“A proud moment becoming Patron of Tŷ Hafan. Opening in 1999 as Wales’ first children’s hospice, @ty_hafan continues to provide specialist care to children with life-shortening conditions, offering vital support to them and their families, throughout life, at end of life, and beyond,” read the caption of the post.
Expressing her delightfulness to have Kate as the charity’s patron, Irfon Rees, the Chief Executive of Tŷ Hafan, stated, “As our Patron, Her Royal Highness will be an inspiration for children with life-shortening conditions and their families, our dedicated staff and volunteers and everyone who so generously supports us.”
She added, “No parent ever imagines that their child’s life will be short. Sadly this is the reality facing thousands of families in Wales. We can’t stop this happening, but together we can make sure that no one lives their child’s short life alone."
Moreover, King Charles himself served as the charity’s patron prior to Kate Middleton’s appointment.
Before the British Monarch, his late ex-wife Princess Diana was the patron till her death in 1997.