Royal

King Charles gives new tension to Princess Anne amid retirement plans

Princess Anne is the hardest working members of the royal family with the highest number of engagements last year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 31, 2025


Princess Anne earned the title of being the hardest-working royal last year and King Charles has no plans to make things easy for her sister in future as well.

During a recent interview, with the Press Association, King Charles’ sister, who is approaching her 75th birthday in August, shared that retirement is not on the cards for her.

"I don't think there's a retirement programme on this particular life," she told the outlet.

Princess Anne further added, “It really isn’t written in, no. It isn’t really an option, no, I don’t think so.”

Now, many royal experts told Fox News Digital that they’re not surprised, as Charles’ idea of a "slimmed down monarchy" has been plagued with problems.

"How can Princess Anne retire? The slimmed-down monarchy needs her," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard said.

She continued, "Her quick mind is perfect for her work with the 300+ charities, organizations and military regiments in the U.K. and overseas. She gives great value to all and has done so since her first public engagement at age 18."

Meanwhile, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams added, "Princess Anne has made it clear she disagrees with the concept, associated with King Charles, of a slimmed-down monarchy.”

"Her point was that it was already slimmed down without the Sussexes and Prince Andrew. It is certainly no surprise that the member of the royal family who usually is the hardest-working royal has no plans to retire. Senior working members of the royal family rarely do,” he added.

Princess Anne, the hardest working members of the royal family, had the highest number of engagements last year.

