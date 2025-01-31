Entertainment

Charli XCX celebrates Grammy nod after being ‘off the radar’ last year

The '360' singer shared her feelings over the upcoming ceremony of Grammy Awards

  • January 31, 2025
Charli XCX revealed that receiving eight Grammy nominations was a shocking and unexpected moment for her, admitting that she "wasn't even on their radar last year" and never anticipated such recognition.

While conversing with W Magazine, the 360 singer shared her feelings over the ceremony, which is set to occur on this Sunday following her first solo recognition at the annual music ceremony.

She explained, “My dream scenario would be getting a plus-10 so I could bring all my best friends, but, realistically, I’ll probably get a plus-one. Maybe Troye [Sivan] and I can share and make it a plus-two.”

Charlie XCX went on to say, “My vibe is just wanting to have a good time. Let’s be real, I wasn’t even on the Grammys’ radar last year, so it’s not something I ever expected.”

The Official singer added, “The thing is, wherever I am becomes fun anyway, so I’m sure I’ll figure it out.”

To note, her album Brat, which started the global “Brat Summer” trend, Charlie XCX has added a feather in her cap as she garnered eight nods at this year's ceremony - including Album Of The Year, and Record Of The Year for her song 360.

