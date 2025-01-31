Ravens Justin Tucker breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations

Baltimore Ravens's kicker Justin Tucker landed in hot water after making a name of himself in National Football League (NFL).
The No. 9 player was accused of conducting inappropriate behaviour towards massage therapists during his sessions as per the report published by The Baltimore Banner.
Tucker made a strong statement against the claims and called out the outlet for their "journalistic failure," for reporting fabricated news.
The accusation came from six massage therapists at four different locations, who claimed that the 35-year-old athlete displayed sexually inappropriate behaviour during the treatment sessions.
According to the outlet, two spa centres have closed their doors for the athlete permanently.
One therapists described his behaviour as "really degrading", while another said that "I can’t watch sports anymore. I see his face everywhere."
The alleged incidents took place between 2012 and 2016, when he joined the Baltimore Ravens.
Tucker took to his X on Thursday, January 30, sharing a lengthy statement, where he denied all allegations and called them "unequivocally false."
Thomas A Clare and Steven J Harrison, the kicker's attorneys also rejected the accusations, noting, "Mr. Tucker has never behaved inappropriately during any massage therapy session, and certainly never in the manner described…Any suggestion to the contrary is a fictitious and utterly baseless claim."
Furthermore, the NFL also shared the statement regarding the incident, revealing they were not aware of any sexual misconduct by Tucker before the outlet report and will look into the matter.
Justin Tucker is considered among the greatest kicker in NFL history, and hold the records for longest field-goal and career field-goal percentage.