Sports

Ravens Justin Tucker breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations

Baltimore Ravens's placekicker Justin Tucker faced allegations for sexually inappropriate behaviour

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 31, 2025
Ravens Justin Tucker breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations
Ravens Justin Tucker breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations

Baltimore Ravens's kicker Justin Tucker landed in hot water after making a name of himself in National Football League (NFL).

The No. 9 player was accused of conducting inappropriate behaviour towards massage therapists during his sessions as per the report published by The Baltimore Banner.

Tucker made a strong statement against the claims and called out the outlet for their "journalistic failure," for reporting fabricated news.

The accusation came from six massage therapists at four different locations, who claimed that the 35-year-old athlete displayed sexually inappropriate behaviour during the treatment sessions.

According to the outlet, two spa centres have closed their doors for the athlete permanently.

One therapists described his behaviour as "really degrading", while another said that "I can’t watch sports anymore. I see his face everywhere."

The alleged incidents took place between 2012 and 2016, when he joined the Baltimore Ravens.

Tucker took to his X on Thursday, January 30, sharing a lengthy statement, where he denied all allegations and called them "unequivocally false."

Picture courtesy: Justin tucker/X
Picture courtesy: Justin tucker/X

Thomas A Clare and Steven J Harrison, the kicker's attorneys also rejected the accusations, noting, "Mr. Tucker has never behaved inappropriately during any massage therapy session, and certainly never in the manner described…Any suggestion to the contrary is a fictitious and utterly baseless claim."

Furthermore, the NFL also shared the statement regarding the incident, revealing they were not aware of any sexual misconduct by Tucker before the outlet report and will look into the matter.

Justin Tucker is considered among the greatest kicker in NFL history, and hold the records for longest field-goal and career field-goal percentage.

Ravens Justin Tucker breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations

Ravens Justin Tucker breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations
Princess Kate takes credit George, Charlotte, Louis’ iconic fashion sense

Princess Kate takes credit George, Charlotte, Louis’ iconic fashion sense
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett make shocking move amid separation

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett make shocking move amid separation

Rihanna's second A$AP Rocky trial appearance 'outshines key testimony'

Rihanna's second A$AP Rocky trial appearance 'outshines key testimony'
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts 'humorously' as his son admires different football star
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts 'humorously' as his son admires different football star
D.C. plane crash claims lives of legendary Russian ice skating couple
D.C. plane crash claims lives of legendary Russian ice skating couple
Novak Djokovic faces pressure from father to retire from tennis
Novak Djokovic faces pressure from father to retire from tennis
Madison Keys: WTA bizarre rule forces Australian Open winner to skip event
Madison Keys: WTA bizarre rule forces Australian Open winner to skip event
Djokovic withdraws from Serbia Davis Cup tie amid Australian Open injury
Djokovic withdraws from Serbia Davis Cup tie amid Australian Open injury
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes successor Kimi Antonelli achieves big milestone
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes successor Kimi Antonelli achieves big milestone
Patrick Mahomes makes history at Kansas City Chiefs before Super Bowl 2025
Patrick Mahomes makes history at Kansas City Chiefs before Super Bowl 2025
China to host world's first half-marathon race between humans and robots
China to host world's first half-marathon race between humans and robots
Zverev takes lead over Sinner in unexpected reunion after Australian Open
Zverev takes lead over Sinner in unexpected reunion after Australian Open
Neymar set to reunite with boyhood club Santos as Al Hilal journey ends
Neymar set to reunite with boyhood club Santos as Al Hilal journey ends
Super Bowl 2025: Ticket price for Kansas City Chiefs VS Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl 2025: Ticket price for Kansas City Chiefs VS Philadelphia Eagles
Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt birthday message for partner Georgina
Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt birthday message for partner Georgina