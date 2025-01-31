LA FireAid concert: Billie Eilish performs before Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga

Billie Eilish delivered matchless performance with Green Day in LA FireAid concert.
On Thursday night, Billie and Green Day sang Last Night on Earth at an arena in Inglewood, California.
Earlier this month, wildfire broke out in LA, which resulted in 29 deaths and thousands of homes getting burned down.
Around 25 singers signed up for the FireAid benefit show, which will take place at two large venues in the city at the same time.
Sting, P!nk, Lil Baby, Rod Stewart, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Earth Wind & Fire, Dawes, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and No Doubt are among the celebrities who'll perform for the relief concert.
Sir Rod Stewart gave a message to his fans through Instagram story on the event’s page, “Hi this is Rod Stewart, I’ve flown all the way from England to be in for tonight’s Fire-Aid cause. LA is very special to me, I’ve lived here for 50 odd years, i’ve only moved back to England a few years ago.”
He added, “It’s in my heart and it’s in my soul, so let’s raise lots and lots of money for tonight. Wonderful event. It’s going to be fantastic.”
Katy Perry also urged people to donate as much as they can for the noble cause.