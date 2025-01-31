Royal

Meghan Markle gets appreciation from key person ahead of big move

The Duchess of Sussex is set to release her Netflix show 'With Love Meghan' next month

Meghan Markle's close friend Abigail Spencer shared a rarely seen side of the Duchess, offering new insights into her personality.

The Duchess of Sussesx’s suit co-star revealed Meghan’s character ahead of her solo Netflix debut.

In the duchess upcoming show which is set to premier on March 4, the celebrities including Mindy Kaling, Meghan’s husband Prince Harry, and, of course, Abigail herself will appear on the show.

On Thursday night the Suits actress stopped by the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert on Thursday night, to raise awareness around cardiovascular disease.

While speaking with Hello, Abigail said about her anticipation over the upcoming series and what it means to her.

"I'm so excited for everyone to get to know the Megan that I know," she shared, adding, "[The show is] so authentic, it's so cool."

"It's really beautiful, and you're going to learn a lot," she added. "I mean, I've learned a lot."

Abigail continued, "I'm just very, very grateful for everyone to get a taste of the Megan that I know and love," she said.

For a teaser she said, "You'll have to watch the show and find out," adding, "I feel like the trailer did a very good job, so you just have to watch March 4th."

To note, Abigail will reunite with Meghan on the show while she showcases her cooking skills.

