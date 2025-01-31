Justin Bieber faces new fears days after dealing with Diddy's scandal

Justin Bieber has seemingly built new fears days after dealing with Sean 'Diddy' Combs' controversy.
After the singer's public appearance in New York City on Wednesday, January 29th, an insider has revealed to the Daily Mail that the father-of-one is struggling with his mental stability due to his alleged connection with the disgraced rapper and his controversial parties.
The tipster stated that after facing a tough, challenging phase in his life, Justin has developed new fears in his personality, and going out in public and meeting new people are one of them.
"Justin has been struggling for the last couple of years with his mental health and a significant part of that is down to his worry about being in certain public situations," the source added.
"He has built up a deep fear of being out in spaces with lots of people and has a deep-seated worry about large crowds," the insider continued.
The tipster also shared that Justin's life partner has been supportive, encouraging him to spend time with close pals.
"Their recent trip to Aspen is an example of how she is encouraging him to go back out in public with close friends," the source said.
For those unaware, in September last year, the Yummy hitmaker was linked to the disgraced rapper after reports suggested that he might have been a potential victim of Diddy, who is currently in jail facing serious charges of human trafficking and racketeering.
Since his association with Diddy and his parties resurfaced on social media, Justin has never made any public statement about his alleged friendship with the disgraced rap icon, which raised questions about his previous social circle.
As of now, neither Justin Bieber nor Hailey Bieber have confirmed the singer's connection to Sean 'Diddy' Combs or his alleged parties.