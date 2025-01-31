Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds take shocking step amid Justin Baldoni drama    

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have expressed their intention to drop Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit amid a messy legal battle between co-stars.
The couple's legal representative, Michael Gottlieb, requested federal court judge, Lewis Liman, on Thursday, January 30, to dismiss the allegations made by the 40-year-old actor-director.
As reported by Variety magazine, the magistrate has previously ordered Blake and Ryan's attorney to send a formal notice to the court to reject Justin's claims, which he detailed in his case.
However, the judge has scheduled a first hearing of the case on Monday, February 3rd, and asked all lawyers to attend the proceeding.
The couple's publicist, Leslie Sloane, who was also dragged in Baldoni's suit, filed a similar written document in court on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025.
This came after the Gossip Girl star first accused the father-of-two of sexual harassment during the shooting of their romance-drama film.
She further claimed that Justin also threatened her by launching a smear campaign to tarnish her public reputation.
Blake filed her case on December 20th in the California Civil Rights Department.
Shortly after her case, earlier this month, the Clouds actor sued the actress and submitted a counter-lawsuit against her and her husband for making 'false' allegations against him.
The Jane the Virgin actor also demanded $400 million from the mother-of-four as a fine, damaging his image publicly.
Now, Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, have officially presented the documentation for their request to dismiss Justin Baldoni's case.
As of now, neither the couple nor the 41-year-old actor have confirmed whether they will attend Monday's case hearing alongside their respective lawyers.