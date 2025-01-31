Royal

Princess Beatrice prefers Prince Harry's parenting style over William's

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo take parenting lessons from Prince Harry after Prince William snub

  January 31, 2025
Princess Beatrice seemingly followed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s footsteps instead of Prince William and Kate Middleton when it comes to showing newborn daughter’s face.

Prince Andrew’s daughter welcomed her second daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on January 29, 2025.

The 41-year-old British property developer posted photos of the newborn on Instagram but he did not show her face.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also chose not to show their children Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, faces when they were born.

Harry and Meghan have seemingly tried to keep their kids out of media spotlight, unlike William and Kate.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who were known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at that time, showed newborn son Prince George’s face to the public on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital in July 2013.

Earlier this week, Beatrice and Edoardo announced Athene’s, “We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her. Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena.”


Notably, Princess Athena was born premature and she weighted four pounds and five ounces at the time of delivery.

