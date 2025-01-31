Liam Payne’s family in shock after Netflix releases his final TV project

Liam Payne's loved ones were reportedly caught off guard as Netflix moves forward with airing a TV show the singer filmed shortly before his passing.
The streaming giant is set to release the show, Building The Band, which Liam filmed alongside Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger, Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland and AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys.
However, The Sun claimed that the streaming behemoth has made the choice to broadcast the series this year without gaining the final sign off, leaving Liam's loved ones caught off guard.
The source said, “They spoke with Liam’s family as they didn’t want to progress the project without taking their feelings into consideration.”
They mentioned, “The family got the sense that this was a celebration of Liam, an image of positivity,” adding, “He was doing what he did best as a true boyband star.”
According to the tipster, “But they hadn’t given it a final stamp of approval and as far as they were concerned were still discussing what the show would look like,” adding, “So they were surprised by the announcement.”
To note, the report came after the Vice President of Netflix's unscripted series, Jeff Gaspin, confirmed this week that discussions with Liam's family were ongoing.