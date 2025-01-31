Entertainment

Taylor Swift to make special appearance as presenter at 2025 Grammy Awards

The 'Blank Space' singer is officially announced as a presenter for a music awards show

Taylor Swift is set to take center stage at the 2025 Grammys, not just as a nominee but as a confirmed presenter.

The Blank Space singer is officially announced as a presenter for a music awards show, which will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2.

On Thursday, the Recording Academy / GRAMMYs announced Swift’s appearance via their official Instagram account.

“Are you ready for it? @TaylorSwift is joining us this Sunday as a presenter at the 67th #GRAMMYs,” the post’s caption read. “Tune in on Feb. 2nd at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT, only on @CBStv and @ParamountPlus.”

However, it is not revealed yet Swift will also be performing alongside presenting at the Grammys.

The confirmed performers include Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, John Legend and Sabrina Carpenter.

The Look What You Made Me Do singer is nominated for six Grammys at the 2025 ceremony, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for The Tortured Poets Department, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Music Video for Fortnight with Post Malone and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song with Gracie Abrams, Us.

