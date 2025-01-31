Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reveal SHOCKING relationship plan after divorce

The 'Gone Girl' star and the 'Unstoppable' starlet are ready to move onto the next chapter of their relationship

  • January 31, 2025


Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are committed to maintaining a strong bond even after their divorce as the former couple is on the same page about staying in each other’s lives.

As per InTouch Weekly, the Gone Girl star and the Unstoppable starlet after finalizing their divorce in the beginning of 2025, ready to move onto the next chapter of their relationship.

The source said, “Getting things all squared away has done wonders for the state of their relationship.”

The insider went on to say, “They’re both saying they are impressed in the end by how sensible and fair it all came out and that’s left them both feeling about as happy as you could get after a divorce.”

“It’s a really hopeful sign that they managed to get through this without hating each other, because they would like to preserve their friendship,”the insider revealed.

They explained, “It’s also imperative to her that the kids continue to have a friendship as well. They’re both on the same page which is wonderful.”

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other and ideally would love to stay in each other’s lives,” the insider shared.

According to an insider, the Batman star has “managed to have a divorced relationship” with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner that “is so beautiful, so he does see it as possible.

The source continued, “J. Lo is certainly showing all the signs and actions that she wants the same thing and not just with Ben, she doesn’t want to lose the bond she has with his kids.”

To note, the divorce filing J. Lo submitted in August that year revealed that the couple parted ways in April 2024. 

