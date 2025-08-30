Kevin Costner reportedly dating to popular wealthy tycoon's ex-wife  

Kevin Costner has been romantically linked to the infamous Israeli-American billionaire, Alec Gores' ex-wife, Kelly Noonan Gores, after his split with his former life partner, Christine Baumgartner.
The two sparked dating rumors after an insider revealed about their closeness, as they were recently spotted together and met through mutual friends.
"Kelly is seeing Kevin, but it's very casual; she thinks he's wonderful and interesting," the tipster told People exclusively.
The source additionally noted that dating "Is not a huge priority for her, though the past year was tumultuous for her."
Speaking about her separation from her ex-husband, the insider continued, "She separated from her husband last summer, and then she lived in a house in Pacific Palisades that burned down."
"She is now focused on her daughter and her own health," the source concluded.
After fueling romance speculations with Jennifer Lopez earlier this year, the Yellowstone star is now "casually dating" the 46-year-old film producer.
It is important to note that Kelly got separated from Alec in 2024 after spending nine years together.
The former couple also shares a daughter, Riley, 6.
While Kevin finalized his high-profile divorce from Christine Baumgartner in February 2024 after the former model filed for separation on May 1, 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences," at the time.
Kevin and Christine are also parents to their three children, Cayden Wyatt Costner, 18, Hayes Logan Costner, 16, and Grace Avery Costner, 16.