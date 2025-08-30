From Taylor Swift to Cardi B: 5 most anticipated album coming your way

The countdown is on as some of industry’s biggest name are all set to drop their highly anticipated albums in coming months.
From Taylor Swift’s long-awaited return to Cardi B’s dark new era, the music calendar is packed with projects that fans won’t want to miss.
Here is a list of 5 most-anticipated upcoming albums by big artists to release in the months ahead.
Taylor Swift -The Life of a Showgirl
Taylor Swift is set to release her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl on October 3rd.
The 14-time Grammy winner announced her upcoming album during a debut appearance on fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, which was released on August 13.
Swift has teamed up with Max Martin and Shellback for The Life of a Showgirl.
The album’s full track list reads:
1- The Fate of Ophelia
2- Elizabeth Taylor
3- Opalite
4- Father Figure
5- Eldest Daughter
6- Ruin the Friendship
7- Actually Romantic
8-Wi$h Li$t
9- Wood
10- Cancelled!
11- Honey
12- The Life of a Showgirl featuring Sabrina Carpenter
Cardi B - Am I the Drama?
More than seven years after the release of her debut album Invasion of Your Privacy, Cardi B is finally dropping her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, on September 19.
The new album will feature two of her most popular singles, WAP and Up.
In June, Cardi B released the first single from the upcoming album, an upbeat single-girls anthem titled, Outside.
Sabrina Carpenter - Man’s Best Friend
Alongside Taylor Swift and Cardi B, Sabrina Carpenter is also gearing up to unveil her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend.
Fans can stream the Espresso singer's new album on August 29 via Island Records.
The album includes these 12 songs:
1- Manchild
2- Tears
3- My Man on Willpower
4- Sugar Talking
5- We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night
6- Nobody’s Son
7- Never Getting Laid
8- When Did You Get Hot?
9- Go Go Juice
10- Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry
11- House Tour
12- Goodbye
Ed Sheeran - Play
Ed Sheeran's eighth album, Play, is also arriving on September 12 under Gingerbread Records/Atlantic Records.
”Play was an album that was made as a direct response to the darkest period of my life,” the Perfect singer said of the album.
Ed further added, "Coming out of all of that I just wanted to create joy and technicolour, and explore cultures in the countries I was touring."
The record will feature the Persian-influenced hit Azizam, which peaked at No. 3 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart in April following its release.
Mariah Carey - Here for It All
Mariah Carey is set to release her upcoming sixteenth studio album, Here For It All, on September 26.
In June, the 56-year-old actress dropped her new record's first single, Type Dangerous, with accompanying music video back.
Following the album announcement in July, Mariah released a new song, Sugar Sweet.